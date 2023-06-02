Osimhen Can’t Guarantee Man United Premier League Title –Cole

Former Manchester United striker, Andy Cole, has advised the Red Devils not to make any attempt to sign Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen because he can’t help them win the Premier League title.

Recall that Erik ten Hag is looking to add a striker to his squad ahead of the new season.

And the Red Devils have been linked with the Nigerian international, who netted 25 times in 31 Serie A appearances.

However, Cole believes that signing the Super Eagles striker will not be enough to help United conquer England and instead tipped Manchester City as favourites once again.

“No, Manchester United can’t win the league next season. It frustrates me when people think that buying two more players, we can then win the league. So why are Manchester City in such a good position if all it takes is buying two players? Make it make sense. Two players, including Victor Osimhen, can’t help Manchester United compete for the league title,” Cole said, while speaking on behalf of…