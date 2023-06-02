Osimhen Makes Serie A Team Of The Season

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the official Serie A Team of the Season.

The best 11 of the 2022/23 season was posted on the Serie A Twitter handle on Friday.

Osimhen is one of four players of champions Napoli who were listed.

He was instrumental in Napoli clinching a third Serie A title and their first since the 1989/1990 season.

He tops the scoring chart on 25 goals, four ahead of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez with one game left to play in the season.

Earlier on Friday, Osimhen was named Serie A best striker for the 2022/23 campaign.

His teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was named Player of the Season while Luciano Spalletti got Coach of the Season.

The best 11 was chosen using 50 per cent fan votes and 50 per cent the verdict of a jury of sports media editors.

