Osimhen Named Best Striker In 2022/23 Serie A Season

Victor Osimhen has been named best striker in the 2022/23 Serie A season.

Organiser of the Italian topflight, Serie A, made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Friday.

The Super Eagles striker beat off competition from Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Rafael Leao of AC Milan to land the award.

Osimhen inspired Napoli to a first Serie A title since the 1989/1990 season.

It is the third in the club’s history after previously winning it in 1987 and 1990.

Osimhen is on the verge of becoming the first African to finish top scorer in the Serie A.

He is currently on 25 goals and is four ahead of closest rival Martinez with just one game left to play.

Also he has broken George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in Serie A when he took his tally to 47.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority…