South Korea Coach Highlights Flying Eagles’ Strong Qualities

South Korea head coach, Kim Eun-joong has labelled the Flying Eagles a physical and flexible side.

The Asians will do battle with the two-time finalists in the quarter-final at the ongoing 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Eun-joong listed the Flying Eagles strong points ahead of their meeting.

“When I watched the game against Argentina yesterday, the Nigerian team seemed to be very well prepared,”

Eun-joong was quoted by Chosun.

“Players in all positions are physically outstanding and have flexibility. We will do the analysis properly.”

Sunday’s encounter is billed for Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago Del Estero

