South Korea Edge Ecuador In Round Of 16

Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take on South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The last eight pairing was confirmed after South Korea edged Ecuador 3-2 in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Lee-Young-Jun gave South Korea the lead in the 11th minute before Bae Jun-Ho made it 2-0 on 19 minutes.

In the 36th minute Ecuador pulled a goal back after Justin Cuero converted a penalty.

The Koreans restored their two-goal advantage three minutes into the second half when Choi Seok—Hyun got the third goal.

With six minutes left Sebastian Gonzalez scored for Ecuador to make it a nervy ending but the Asians held on to advance.

The Flying Eagles quarter-final clash with South Korea comes up on Sunday, June 4, inside the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero at 6:30pm.

This will be the third time Nigeria and South Korea will meet at the U-20 World.

In their…