Super Falcons Forward Joins Spanish Club Tenerife

Spanish Iberdola outfit, UDG Tenerife have announced the signing of Super Falcons forward, Esther Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo, who joined the club from French outfit, AS Saint-Etienne penned a two-year contract.

The striker is Tenerife’s first signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old said of her move to Spain: “UDG Tenerife is an incredible team, with great footballers who can only make me a better player too. I like challenges and together with this team we can achieve great things.

The Spanish league is one of the best leagues out there and I am very excited about this new journey, I am looking forward to joining the team and meeting my new teammates”.

On his part, President of the blue and white outfit, Sergio Batista, said “The arrival of Esther will mean a plus of quality for our offensive field. She is a player who can make a difference, it has not been an easy operation, but we are very happy…