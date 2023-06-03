2023 U-20 W/Cup: Debutants Israel Eliminate Brazil

Israel came from behind to defeat five-time champions Brazil 3-2 in their 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday night.

Israel will now play the USA-Uruguay winners in La Plata.

Marcos Leonardo’s excellent strike with his weaker left foot put Brazil ahead at the start of the second, but Anan Khalaili equalised with the header of this tournament.

Read Also: NPL Playoffs: Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Streak After Draw Against Lobi Stars

Extra time held more drama and goals than the 90 minutes.

Andrey Santos’s exquisite flick set up Matheus Nascimento to restore Brazil’s lead, but Hamza Shibli turned a cross in at the back post immediately to level things up again.

The decisive moment came at the end of the first half of extra time when Dos Turgeman dribbled through Brazil’s defense before unleashing an unstoppable curler past Kaique.

An incredible second period of extra time saw Israel failed to score from the penalty spot twice, but Ofir Haim’s…