Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Visits Lagos

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is in his home country, Nigeria for the first time, reports Completesports.com.

Saka was accompanied on the trip by a popular United Kingdom-based Arsenal fan, Kelechi Anyikude.

The 21-year-old was born in Ealing, Greater London, to Yoruba Nigerian parents, Adenike and Yomi Saka.

His parents emigrated to London from Nigeria as economic migrants.

Saka was seen in Somolu, Lagos before he headed to the Nigerian Red Cross Headquarters in Makoko, Yaba, to pay a visit to the facility and its staff, stopping for photos.

The England international scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists for Arsenal in the 2022/23 season.

He recently penned a new lucrative contract with

the Gunners.

