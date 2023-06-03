Bameyi Anticipates Tough South Korea Test

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi reckoned South Korea will make things difficult for the team in their quarter-final contest at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday.

Ladan Bosso’s side qualified from a tough group that has Brazil and Italy.

The West Africans also went against the odds to beat hosts Argentina in the Round of 16.

Bameyi believed the Koreans will be another tough nut to crack for his team.

“First of all, there is no small team in the World Cup. Every team in this competition is good. You must respect every team,”Bameyi told FIFA.com.

“Then any team in the knockout stage is obviously very good. I think the Koreans are a very good team. They have beaten other very good teams. I think they have very good players. We have a lot of respect for them.”

The Flying Eagles have made it to the final of the competition twice in the past but failed at the last hurdle.

Having come this far in Argentina, Bameyi is confident they can win the title this time…