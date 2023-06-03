Holders Rivers United Pip Sunshine Stars To Secure Top Spot

Ebube Duru scored the winning goal as title holders Rivers United defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 in the second fixture of the Nigeria Premier League playoffs.

Rivers United were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Mark Gibson Theo was tripped inside the box.

Duru colly slotted the ball into the net to hand his side all three points in the game.

The left-back came close to scoring his second of the game four minutes from time but his free kick hit the cross bar.

Stanley Eguma’s side top the standings with three points.

Rivers United next game is against Remo Stars, while Sunshine Stars will take on Bendel Insurance.

Earlier in the day, eight-time champions Enyimba were held to a 2-2 draw by Remo Stars.

