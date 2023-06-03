Ivorien Official To Take Charge Of Ghana Vs Nigeria Final

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Ivorien official, Natacha Gerardine Konan as referee for Saturday’s WAFU B U20 Women Championship final match between arch-rivals Nigeria and Ghana in Kumasi.

Her compatriot, Ndeko Edwige Appia will be the assistant referee 1, while the Burkinabe duo of Ami Kouma and Jacqueline Nikiema will be assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively. Baptista Mariette Toi from Benin Republic will serve as match commissioner and Ghanaian Augustina Fugah will be in the role of referee assessor.

The match commences at 6.30pm Ghana time (7.30pm Nigeria time) at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Saturday.

For the third-place match, starting at 3pm Ghana time the same day and venue, between Burkina Faso and Benin Republic, CAF has appointed Edoh Kindedji from Togo as the referee. She will be assisted by Sakina Hamidou Alfa from Niger Republic…