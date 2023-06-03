Lagos Agog As Enyimba, Rivers United, Bendel Insurance, Others Battle For NPL Title

The highly anticipated Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs will start on Saturday (today) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The season ending competition will run from Saturday June 3 to Sunday June 11.

Eight-time champions Enyimba, title holders Rivers United, Bendel Insurance,Remo Stars, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars will battle for the title and winning prize of N100m.

The competition’s opening game is between Enyimba and Remo Stars. It will start at 2pm.

Defending champions Rivers United and

Sunshine Stars will take to the field immediately after that at 4pm.

The last game of the day will be between Lobi Stars and Bendel Insurance.

FULL FIXTURES

Day 1 — June 3rd:

Enyimba vs Remo Stars – 2pm

Sunshine v Rivers United – 4pm James

Bendel Insurance v Lobi Stars – 6pm.

Day 2 — June 5th:

Lobi stars vs Enyimba – 2pm

Rivers United vs Remo Stars – 4pm Boye

Bendel Insurance vs Sunshine Stars – 6pm.

Day 3 — June 7th:

Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba –…