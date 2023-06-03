NPL Playoffs: Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Streak After Draw Against Lobi Stars

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Lobi Stars on Saturday.

Both teams created enough chances to win the game but were let down by their poor finishing.

Insurance set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in the Nigerian top-flight following the stalemate at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

It was the only game that failed to produce a goal on day one of the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs.

Read Also: NPL Playoffs: We Gave away Cheap Goals Against Remo —Enyimba Coach, Finidi

Enyimba and Remo Stars battled to a 2-2 draw in the first game of the day.

Holders Rivers United defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Insurance next game is against Sunshine Stars on Tuesday.

Lobi Stars will also take on eight-time champions Enyimba same day.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…