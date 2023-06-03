NPL Playoffs: Draw Against Enyimba Not Result We Wanted —Remo Coach, Ogunmodede

Remo Stars year coach Daniel Ogunmodede has said his team’s target against Enyimba was to secure the three points but he is satisfied they did not kickoff the NPL Super Six play-offs with defeat.

In the opening game of the play-offs, Remo came back twice to force a 2-2 draw with Enyimba at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Adiele Eriugo gave Enyimba the lead on the hour mark.

Substitiute Junior Lokosa equalised for Remo Stars 14 minutes from time.

Emeka Obioma restored Enyimba’s lead from the spot on 81 minutes.

Remo Stars fought back and earned a share of the spoils deep into stoppage with Nduka Junior slotting the ball home.

Speaking after the game, Ogunmodede described the performance of his players as warriors.

“My players were warriors. We know we played against the best club in the country by record, by achievement by what they have done in football in the country. But we knew what to do to match them with our tactical process, we took the fight to them, we gave…