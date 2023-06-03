RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt 90 Minutes Away From DFB-P

Perhaps a season of slight disappointment for the pair, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will do battle one last time in the hopes of ending their respective campaigns with some silverware.

Rb Leipzig have enjoyed great success in the DFB-Pokal in recent seasons, having reached the final for the fourth time in the last five years, with the latest being against Eintracht Frankfurt.

On the other hand, Die Adler have won the trophy five times in their history and will be hoping for another crowning moment today.

Marco Rose’s side should head into today’s final with plenty of confidence after winning seven of their final eight Bundesliga games to ensure that they will compete in the Champions League for the fifth successive campaign, with Nkunku potentially set to play for his final game for the club after bagging a brace against relegated Schalke 04 last time out.

However, Oliver Glasner and his players will certainly attempt to put a stop to the DFB-Pokal holders…