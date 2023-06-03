Saka Visits Sanwolu At Lagos Governor’s Lodge

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka has visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State house in Marina.

Saka has been on a tour of Nigeria this week since landing in Lagos on Wednesday.

Saka has visited the Somolu area of the State, as well as Gbagada and its environs adorning a white attire.

The next stop for the 21-year-old star was a visit to the Lagos State House at Marina where he was hosted by incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu who divulged the visit on his Twitter handle also received a signed Saka Jersey.

“Exciting day at the State House Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite @Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey,” Sanwolu tweeted.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the…