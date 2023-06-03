United Look To Scuttle City’s Treble Dream

Manchester United and Manchester City will compete in the 142nd FA Cup final inside the Wembley stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While City are seeking to lift the oldest Cup competition for the seventh time in their history, the United are hoping to land a 13th time.

Both city rivals have already won silverware’s this season with Pep Guardiola’s clinching the Premier League title for a third successive year and for a fifth time in six seasons, while United won the Carabao Cup.

A win for City in Saturday’s final will see them keep their hopes of a treble alive, a feat only achieved by United in the 1998/1999 season.

Under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, United became the first and only English club to win the treble.

The Red Devils beat Arsenal to the top-flight, defeated Newcastle United in the FA Cup final, before rounding off with a dramatic 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp.

United will now hope to scuttle City’s dreams of…