2023 U-20 W/Cup: South Korea Knock Out Flying Eagles

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have crashed out of this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, after losing 1-0 to South Korea in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Choi Seok-Hyun’s 94th minute header in extra-time from a corner was enough for South Korea to progress into the last four.

The Flying Eagles came into the game on the back of a shock 2-0 win against hosts Argentina in the round of 16.

While South Korea also ousted another South American team Ecuador 3-2 in the first knockout round.

