Boniface Makes Europa League Team Of The Season

Nigerian and Union SG forward, Victor Boniface, has been included in the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 Team of the Season.

The Team of the Season was published on UEFA’s Europa League Twitter handle.

Boniface made the cut following his exploits in the recently concluded tournament.

The 22-year-old netted six times and provided one assist in 10 Europa League games.

However Union SG could only make it to the Europa League quarter-finals where they got knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen 5-2.

Meanwhile, other players who were included in the best 11 include Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Nemanja Matic (Roma) and Marcos Acuna (Sevilla).

Also in the best 11 are Chris Smalling (Roma), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Paolo Dybala (Roma) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Sevilla defeated AS Roma on penalties to clinch a record-extending seventh Europa League title.

The Spanish team won 4-1 on from the spot kick…