EXCLUSIVE: Draw Against Enyimba Not A Bad Result For Remo —Lokosa

Remo Stars striker Junior Lokosa has said he is pleased that his team did well enough to secure at least a point in the opening game of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) playoffs on Saturday.

Lokosa scored with almost his first touch after coming on as he slotted home a cross to make it 1-1 on 77 minutes.

Enyimba looked to be running away with the three points thanks to Chukwuemeka Obioma who put them 2-1 in front from the penalty spot on 81 minutes.

But in the 94th minute Nduka Junior made it 2-2 and earned Remo a share of the spoils.

In an exclusive chat with Completesports.com, Lokosa hailed the fighting spirit of his teammates to rescue at least a point from the game.

“We came back from a good fight to take a point which is not bad for my team.“

Lokosa, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2018 against DR Congo, played down his super-sub role.

“It’s a normal thing, it’s football anybody can do that.”

The 29-year-old said their next target is to make sure…