FA Cup Final: United Can Upset Manchester City

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (today) at the Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils defeated Manchester City 2-1 in a Premier League fixture in January.

Ten Hag told the club’s official website that the previous win over City proved that they are beatable.

“Oh we know that we can beat them and that is important,” Ten Hag said.

“Because everyone knows you play against a tough team, a very good team, and they win the Premier League. And so this year the way they play, we admire that but we know we can beat them.”

Manchester United have won the FA Cup 12 times in their history.

Manchester City on the hand have won it six times.

