Godwin Shines In EEAST Trilogy Masters As Ojih, Enyi, Dokun Win Other Categories

After two days of great scrabble extravaganza, Victor Godwin has emerged as the winner of the Masters category in the Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST) held over the weekend in Lagos.

The Delta State-born jammer pushed his way to the top of the hill with 13 wins to record the highest cumulative points of 982 in the 18-round tournament as he knocked off his fiercest rival James Ewruje in the closing stages on Table 1.

James’ defeat would be costly as Prince Omosefe whose victory on Table 2, earned him a second-placed finish as he scored a higher cumulative of 855 points which subsequently pushed the Ogun State player down to the third on the log after all top three players recorded same number of 13 wins and five defeats.

For Godwin who has hovered around the peripheral of top players, this victory marked his first major title in the Nigerian scrabble circuit.

” I just want to thank God! I want to thank God!” He said with excitement as a rare smile spread…