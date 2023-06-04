Grealish, Stones, Gundogan Ecstatic Cup Win

Manchester City trio; Jack Grealish, John Stones, and IIkay Gundogan are in an ecstatic mood following the Cityzens’ 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester United on Saturday, June 3 at Wembley Stadium.

The Cityzens got things rolling as early as the 18th second as IIkay Gundogan fired a shot into the net past David Degea from an Erling Haaland assist.

Bruno Fernandes scored from a penalty kick in the 33rd minute after Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box by VAR.

Also Read – NPL Playoffs: Holders Rivers United Pip Sunshine Stars To Secure Top Spot

Gundogan got his second goal in the 51st minute with a left-footed finish off a Kevin De Bruyne corner-kick.

Grealish described the win as unbelievable.

“Unbelievable. It’s the stuff you dream of when you are a little kid. I was desperate to win one at Villa and now I’ve done it,” Manchester Evening News quoted Grealish as saying.

He said about the referee’s penalty call: “I don’t even think it…