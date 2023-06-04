Gundogan Scores Winner As Man City Edge Man United To Lift FA Cup

Man City hope of winning a treble now look set after the Citizens defeated Man United 2-1 in the final of Saturday’s FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

The Citizens have now completed a domestic double after also winning the Premier League and they are now one away from a historic treble.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead after only 12 seconds through a superb volley from captain Ilkay Gundogan.

But Bruno Fernandes hit back from the penalty spot to bring Man United level in the capital.

However, it would be Gundogan again who found the net with a volley to seal the title for Man City.

They will now head to Istanbul to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final knowing that a win would achieve the treble.

