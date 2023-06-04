Hazard Released By Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that Eden Hazard will leave this month after reaching an agreement to rescind his contract a year early.

Madrid made the announcement on their offficial website on Saturday.

Hazard joined Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019 as one of the Premier League’s biggest stars, signing a five-year deal in a move worth an initial €100 million.

However, his four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu have been hampered by persistent injury problems.

This season he has made just six appearances in the league this season — four of them as a substitute — scoring no goals.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023,” Madrid said in the statement.

“Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won eight trophies: one European Cup, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

“Real Madrid wants…