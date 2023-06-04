Inter Milan Have Have What It Takes To Overcome M

Inter Milan left-back Robin Gosens says that the Nerazurri have got what it takes to defeat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

This is Inter’s first Champions League final since the 2009/10 season when they triumphed over Bayern Munich 2-0.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Football Italia, Gosens highlighted the unpredictable nature of football.

“It is a dream, as the Champions League is the biggest game that exists at club level,” Gosens said

“We are all proud, but also aware we earned this opportunity on the pitch. We’re going there to win. Anything can happen in football. We deserved our place in that final, we know it’ll be a struggle, but we have what it takes to beat Manchester City.”

Gosens has netted one goal in 10 Champions League games this term.

Inter Milan have won the Champions League three times (1963/64, 1964/65 and 2009/10) whilst City have never won the…