It Was Great Experience Meeting Gov Sanwo-Olu

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka has expressed delight meeting Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Saka described his experience with Sanwo-Olu as great.

The England international recently met with Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The pair had discussions together as Saka also gave the governor his own signed Arsenal jersey.

In a post on his Instagram account on Saturday night, Saka wrote, “It was great to meet and talk with His Excellency @jidesanwoolu. Thank you for the invite.”

Saka is expected to return to England as soon as possible to join the Three Lions’ squad in the coming days for their UEFA Euro qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia on June 16 and 19.

