Mourinho Charged By UEFA For Abusing Referee After Roma’s Europa League Final Loss

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for using insulting or abusive language against an official after Wednesday’s Europa League final, BBC Sport reports.

The charge relates to an incident in a car park after the game, when Mourinho directed a foul-mouthed rant at English referee Anthony Taylor.

Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss had been booked by Taylor in Budapest, where Sevilla beat Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Both clubs also face several charges over their fans’ and players’ conduct.

Sevilla and Roma have been charged with throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and improper conduct of their team.

Spanish side Sevilla have an additional charge for invasion of the field of play, while Roma were also charged with acts of damage and crowd disturbances.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

