Osasuna Vs Girona – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on Allsportspredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Osasuna vs Girona – Following a 2-1 La Liga loss to Getafe in their previous match, Osasuna will be seeking to improve and earn a good result here.

Osasuna had 50% of the possession in that game and put 10 shots on goal, one of which was successful. Ezequiel Villa scored for Osasuna in the second minute. Getafe had two on target from 16 shots. Getafe’s Latasa and Mata scored.

In recent years, Osasuna’s defence has been dismal. In five of their previous six matches, Osasuna conceded nine goals. However, this match may not replicate that pattern.

Also Read – 2023 U-20 W/Cup: Debutants Israel Eliminate Brazil

According to pre-game stats, Osasuna have won their two most recent league meetings with Girona FC. In their previous two league home games, they were undefeated.

Girona FC will be looking to make up for losing to Real Betis in their…