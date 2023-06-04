Total Dominance – Oliseh Thumbs Up Guardiola After Manchester City’s FA Cup Success

Erstwhile Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his admiration for Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola and his players after their Emirates FA Cup win against Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens won their seventh FA Cup title following the 2-1 victory.

Manchester City took lead in the first minute through İlkay Gundogan breathtaking strike from outside the box.

Bruno Fernandes equalised for Manchester United later in the first half.

Gundogan won it for City with another superb shot early in the second half after he was teed by Kevin de Bruyne.

Oliseh saluted Guardiola and his players for the remarkable victory.

“Congrats to Man. City as they confirm their “Total dominance” Of English football. I raise my hat to Guardiola; for continuously reinventing these top players, winning the FA Cup by applying non-stop, D 10 combined principles of…