We Were Too Soft Against City

Bruno Fernandes has described his Manchester United team-mates of being ‘too soft’ in their FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

United lost against their bitter rivals 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes equalised from the spot after Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring just 13 seconds in, but Gundogan had far too much time and space to score the winner shortly after half-time.

The Portuguese midfielder, 28, insisted United underperformed on the day and questioned why his fellow stars were not ‘tighter’ to Gundogan before he scored his second.

“We came back into the game, we started badly but came back into it and had good spells on the ball in the first half.

“After we scored, we had some good counters but didn’t score. We conceded early in the second half and then still had other chances but we didn’t and City deserved the win.

“We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it’s an amazing strike. If players…