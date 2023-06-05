CAF, LOC To Mark Official Countdown With A New TotalEnergies

CAF and the Cote d’Ivoire Local Organising Committee (“LOC”) has launched the official countdown to TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 23, gearing up Africans and the entire world for the continent’s biggest sporting event.

The advertising campaign, centered around +225, the dial code for Cote d’Ivoire, has ignited excitement among football fans throughout Africa and the diaspora, while also marking the beginning of the countdown to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 23 competition.

The LOC and CAF have symbolically initiated the 225-day countdown through a synchronized global digital takeover, featuring a lively and concise video reel that reveals the tournament, its host country, and the remaining days until the event. Scheduled to commence on 13 January 2024, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Cote d’Ivoire 23 promises to be a…