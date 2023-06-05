Enyimba Claim First Win After Edging Lobi To Go Top

Enyimba recorded their first win of the 2023 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Super Six Playoffs after edging Lobi Stars 1-0 on match day two on Monday.

The Elephants were forced to a 2-2 draw by Remo Stars in the opening game of the playoffs on Saturday.

Emeka Obioma was the hero for Enyimba after heading in a cross on 16 minutes for his 16th goal this season.

He was also on target in the 2-2 draw against Remo after converting a penalty.

The win means Enyimba now lead the six-team table on four points after two games.

For Lobi, who drew their opener against Bendel Insurance, they occupy fourth place.

Meanwhile, other games on match day two will see Rivers United play Remo and Sunshine Stars will take on Bendel Insurance.

