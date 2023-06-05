Flying Eagles Made Us Proud –Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has revealed that he’s proud with the performance of the Flying Eagles despite crashing out from the Quarter Finals of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday.

Recall that Nigeria lost 1-0 to South Korea thanks to a 95th minute goal from C. Seok-Hyun, after there were no goals in regulation time.

Reacting to the result, Saraki via his twitter handle said that the future of Nigerian football is bright and the journey for the Flying Eagles doesn’t end at the U-20 World Cup.

“Despite the defeat, we are proud of our Flying Eagles for their impressive journey at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

“The future of Nigerian football is bright, and the journey doesn’t end here. Keep soaring high, boys!”

