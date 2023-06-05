How Flying Eagles Rated In Defeat To South Korea

Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to South Korea on Sunday night
CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 5/10
The goalkeeper was largely untested in the game. He unfortunately ended up on the losing side.
DANIEL BAMEYI 7/10
The captain had a good game. Bameyi supported the attack from his defensive position and had a couple of chances too.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 6/10
An above average display from the centre-back. He didn’t do too well with the goal conceded by his side.
ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10
Another good performance from the centre-back. He really had a good tournament.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 6/10
Performed his defensive task well but didn’t too much in attack.
DANIEL DAGA 5/10
A subdued performance from the highly rated midfileder.
VICTOR ELETU 5/10
Close to scoring in the first half after a superb run but his overall performance was not top notch.
TOCHUKWU NNADI 5/10
The midfileder toiled hard but couldn’t influence the…
Source: Complete Sports