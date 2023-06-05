How Flying Eagles Rated In Defeat To South Korea

Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to South Korea on Sunday night

CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 5/10

The goalkeeper was largely untested in the game. He unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

DANIEL BAMEYI 7/10

The captain had a good game. Bameyi supported the attack from his defensive position and had a couple of chances too.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 6/10

An above average display from the centre-back. He didn’t do too well with the goal conceded by his side.

ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10

Another good performance from the centre-back. He really had a good tournament.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 6/10

Performed his defensive task well but didn’t too much in attack.

DANIEL DAGA 5/10

A subdued performance from the highly rated midfileder.

VICTOR ELETU 5/10

Close to scoring in the first half after a superb run but his overall performance was not top notch.

TOCHUKWU NNADI 5/10

The midfileder toiled hard but couldn’t influence the…