I’m A Proud Gunner And Delighted With Saka’s Visit –Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has revealed that he’s a proud Gunner.

Sanwo-Olu made this known via his Facebook page after meeting with Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, who visited Lagos.

He also expressed excitement at receiving his own signed Saka jersey.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite Arsenal player, star boy Bukayo Saka, @BukayoSaka87.

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka jersey. As a proud #Gunner, I am incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and showed us the power of youth. We are committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos State.

“Together, let us create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.”

