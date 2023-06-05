NPL Playoffs: Finidi Stays Humble Despite Enyimba’s Win Against Lobi, Bemoans Fixture Timing

Enyimba head coach, Finidi George is elated with his side’s 1-0 victory against Lobi Stars on Monday but insisted their is a big task ahead for his team.

The eight-time champions recorded their first win of the Nigeria Premier League playoffs in the encounter played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Chukwuemeka Obioma scored the winning goal in the first half.

The People’s Elephant occupy second position on the log with four points.

“We are happy to record our first win of the competition. You can see everyone is happy and it’s good feeling compare to the first game,”Finidi said in his post match interview.

“We now have four points from two games which is good but we are aiming for more.

“There are still three more games to be played and we have to maintain the same concentration and improve on our performance .”

The Aba giants are among the favourites to win the…