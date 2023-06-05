Orji Rues Lobi Stars’ Defeat To Enyimba, Insists Title Dream Alive

Lobi Stars defender, Kalu Orji believes they were unlucky in the defeat to Enyimba on Monday afternoon.

The Pride of Benue suffered a 1-0 defeat against the eight-time champions in their matchday two encounter.

Chukwuemeka Obioma scored the winning goal in the first half.

Lobi Stars had chances of their own with Joseph Atule going close twice.

Orji was disappointed with the defeat but insisted they still have a lot to play for.

“Obviously it was painful that we lost the game, but we have to move on quickly and focus on the next game,” Orji said after the game.

“They scored with their first chance of the game but we failed to our own chances.

“The title is still within our reach as we still have three more matches ahead. We must strive hard to win the games.”

