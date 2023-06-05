Udogie Declares Readiness To Play In Premier League

Tottenham-bound Destiny Udogie expressed his gratitude towards Udinese for giving him a ‘great opportunity’ to show what he is capable of, before asserting that he is ‘ready for the Premier League’ during a post-match interview after the final day of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday evening.

Aged 19 at the time, Udogie was snapped up by Tottenham in August of last summer’s transfer window, before immediately being sent back on loan to continue his development in Italy.

After the conclusion of Udinese’s 1-0 loss to Juventus at the Dacia Arena on Sunday evening, Udogie’s commitments for the season are over and will soon head to London to begin a new chapter at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

In a brief statement released on the club’s website, Edogie wrote: “I have to thank the club so much for investing and believing in me over these two seasons. I can’t say anything but thank you.

“I always believed in my own qualities, I just wanted to express them…