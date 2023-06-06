Almere City Vs FC Emmen – Predictions, Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on Allsportspredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Almere City vs FC Emmen – Almere City will play this game in an effort to improve upon their performance in the Eerste Divisie Play-offs, where they drew 1-1 with VVV-Venlo.

Lance Duijvestijn (50′) was the Almere City player that scored. For VVV-Venlo, Soulyman Allouch scored in the 62nd minute. Almere City prevailed in a dramatic 2-0 penalty shootout.

Recent years have seen far too few instances of Almere City refusing to give in. They will be concerned about the fact that Almere City have conceded six goals in five of their last six games.

The previous game between FC Emmen and NAC Breda ended in a 2-0 Eerste Divisie Play-offs victory for FC Emmen. Richairo Ivkovi (62′) and Jasin Assehnoun (94′) scored the goals for FC Emmen.

At least…