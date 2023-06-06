Balogun Bids Reims Farewell, Returns To Arsenal

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun has released a statement after his loan spell at Reims.

Balogun, who will play international football for the United States, enjoyed a great season in Ligue 1.

Balogun scored 22 goals this season, showcasing his top flight credentials to everyone.

Read Also: NPL Playoffs: Orji Rues Lobi Stars’ Defeat To Enyimba, Insists Title Dreams Still Alive

As the 21-year-old heads back to Arsenal, he bid farewell to Reims fans.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote in a statement: “Merci. Never easy to say goodbye, but we’ve arrived at the inevitable destination.

“Last summer I had the opportunity to join and was welcomed with open arms from day-one! The support I’ve received from you all through-out my loan spell has been incredible and heartwarming. I leave hoping I was able to repay the love, trust and belief you guy’s put in me.

This will forever be an unforgettable chapter for me and my family. Thank you for everything! Balo.”

Copyright © 2022…