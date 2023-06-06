Best South African Welcome Bonuses and Free Bets 2023

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of South Africa’s best betting sites with welcome bonuses and free bets, explaining how they work, the different types you may encounter and what to know before claiming them. We’ll also introduce you to the top betting platforms in South Africa that are renowned for their generous welcome offers.

South Africa’s Top 5 best welcome bonuses

Betway – 100% deposit bonus up to R1000

10Bet – Up To R3,000 Games Bonus, R500 Free Bet + 50 Free Spins

PlayaBets – 100% deposit bonus of up to R2,000

YesPlay – 100% deposit bonus up to R3,000

Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus

Welcome Bonus: R25 Sign Up Bonus + 50 Free Spins

Minimum Deposit: R 50

Maximum Deposit: R500K

Free Bet Expiry: 24 hours

Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus T&C’s

Hollywoodbets Sign-Up Offer Terms and Conditions: