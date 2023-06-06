Best South African Welcome Bonuses and Free Bets 2023

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of South Africa’s best betting sites with welcome bonuses and free bets, explaining how they work, the different types you may encounter and what to know before claiming them. We’ll also introduce you to the top betting platforms in South Africa that are renowned for their generous welcome offers.
South Africa’s Top 5 best welcome bonuses
- Betway – 100% deposit bonus up to R1000
- 10Bet – Up To R3,000 Games Bonus, R500 Free Bet + 50 Free Spins
- PlayaBets – 100% deposit bonus of up to R2,000
- YesPlay – 100% deposit bonus up to R3,000
Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus
- Welcome Bonus: R25 Sign Up Bonus + 50 Free Spins
- Minimum Deposit: R 50
- Maximum Deposit: R500K
- Free Bet Expiry:24 hours
JOIN NOW
Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus T&C’s
Hollywoodbets Sign-Up Offer Terms and Conditions:
- New customers need to sign up for an online/mobile betting account to qualify for the sign-up bonus.
- Customers must be at least 18 years old.
- Complete Sports