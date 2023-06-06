Chukwueze Named LaLiga’s African Player Of The Season

Samuel Chukwueze has been named Best African Player in LaLiga for the 2022/23 season.

Chukwueze registered 13 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine during the campaign.

After struggling to play regularly for Villarreal earlier in the campaign, the arrival of Quique Setién saw him become a key member of the team.

The 2022/23 season was the 24-year-old’s most productive since his arrival at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze linked up with the Yellow Submarine in 2019.

He could leave the club this summer with the likes of Real Madrid, Aston Villa and Real Madrid interested in his services.

