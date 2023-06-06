Di Maria Announces Departure From Juventus

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has announced his departure from Serie A outfit Juventus this summer transfer window.

Di Maria joined Juventus from French League club Paris Saint-Germain on July 8 2022.

His one year stint at Juventus was marred by fitness issues and the Bianconeri were deducted 10 points in the league hence preventing them from playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star announced the departure on his Instagram handle.

“I have come to the end of a difficult and complicated period,” he said

“I leave safe in the knowledge I gave my club to continue winning titles but it was not possible. I leave with a bitter taste at not having succeeded, but with the joy of bringing with me as many friends in this marvellous locker room that I was a part of.

“Thank you to all my teammates for the affection that they showed me from the first day, I always felt at home. I salute all the Juventini for their daily…