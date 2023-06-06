Falconets Players Make U-20 WAFU B Best Eleven

Four players of Nigeria’s Falconets were named in the maiden WAFU B U-20 Girls’ Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament.

The best 11 was posted on the WAFU B U-20 Twitter handle.

The four Falconets players who made the cut are Flourish Sabastine, Esther Onyenezide, Opeyemi Ajakaye and Chinyere Kalu.

Champions Black Princesses of Ghana dominated the best 11 with six players while Burkina Faso has one.

Falconets goalkeeper Nderline Mgbechi kept the most clean sheets of the tournament with four.

She only conceded one goal which was in the final against Ghana.

In the final Ghana won 3-1 after 90 minutes of football ended 1-1.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.