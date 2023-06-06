More Than 3000 Girls Attend Oshoala She Project Programme

It was excitement galore all around Lagos as the Asisat Oshoala She Project empowered young girls in different parts of the city.

More than 3000 girls took part in the programme which took place in Agege, Isolo, Ajegunle and Mushin in the last 1year

Asisat Oshoala was absent during the programme due to her club engagements but her team was on ground to organize the project.

The Barcelona Femeni star expressed her happiness with the large turnout despite her absence.

The Oshoala Academy has carved a niche for itself in the Nigerian football environment, as it has continued to impact positively in the life of girl-child in the country both in sports and education.

The SHE Project, an all-encompassing initiative, is designed as Sports Intervention, Humanitarian Intervention and Educational Intervention program for the targeted communities.

