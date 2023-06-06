NPL Playoffs: Nwagua Vows Rivers United Would Fight Till End After Dramatic Draw vs Remo

Rivers United striker Nyima Nwagua has vowed that the Nigerian league champions will fight till the end despite Monday’s dramatic draw with Remo in the NPL Super Six playoffs.

Rivers United had to force Remo to a 2-2 draw on match-day two after snatching a late equaliser in the 96th minute.

Remo, who were looking for their first win, had gone 2-1 ahead following a 93rd minute strike

Nwagua had given the Port Harcourt-based club the lead in the 16th minute.

Despite settling for the draw, Nwagua stated that Rivers Until will fight on until their target is achieved.

“Not the result we wanted, but always proud of this group,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Special thanks to our wonderful fans for the support.

“We will keep working together, fighting until the end. 💪🏽👊🏽.”

Rivers United, on four points, are second in the six-team table behind Enyimba who also have four points.

Action will resume on Wednesday, June 7 for match-day three.

