Ogwuche Hails Flying Eagles’ Display Despite Defeat To South Korea

Flying Eagles defender Abel Ogwuche has lauded the exploits of the team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Ladan Bosso’s side were eliminated from the competition at the quarter-final stage following a 1-0 defeat to South Korea on Sunday night.

Seok-Hyun Choi scored the only goal of the game in the 95th minute.

Despite the team’s ouster, Ogwuche praised his teammates for his performance.

“What a historical moment with these lads ♥️♥️ 💪💪 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 see you at the Top boys♥️♥️,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Ogwuche made five appearances for the Flying Eagles at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

