Postecoglou Appointed Spurs New Head Coach

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as new head coach.

Spurs made the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

The Australian coach joined Spurs from Celtic, where he won the treble in the just concluded 2022-2023 season.

“Now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new First Team Head Coach.

“Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, Ange will join us on 1 July on a four-year contract.

“A former Australia national team player, Ange managed at South Melbourne, winning the National Soccer League twice and the Oceania Club Championship. He then led the Australian national Under-17s and Under 20s before moving on to managing in the A-League, winning the Premiership in 2011 and the Championship Grand Finals in 2011 and 2012 with Brisbane Roar, becoming the first coach to win consecutive A-League Championship titles.

“He…