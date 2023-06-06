Rivers United Best Club In Nigeria

Liberia youngster, Mark Gibson has labelled Rivers United the best club in Nigeria.

Gibson completed his move to the current Nigeria Premier League champions from Liberian club, Watanga FC six months ago.

The talented winger stated he has enjoyed his stay in Nigeria since his arrival at the Port Harcourt club.

“I’m playing for the best club in Nigeria and I’m enjoying everything here in this country,” he told Completesports.com.

“Nigeria is a big country in Africa and the world. My game has developed since I joined the club and the league here is better than what we have in Liberia.

Gibson was named Man of the Match in Rivers United’s 2-2 draw against Remo Stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Monday.

The player was a thorn in the flesh of the Remo Stars defenders throughout the game.

Despite his talents, he is yet to make an appearance for the Liberian national…